Video: Josh Heupel Delivers Eulogy At Otis Anderson Jr. Funeral

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel delivered an outstanding eulogy in honor of former Knights RB Otis Anderson Jr. Tuesday afternoon.

He spoke for about four minutes during Anderson Jr.’s funeral after being his coach for three years at UCF.

“Impact can never be measured in years,” Heupel said. “It’s measured in relationships and the legacy that you leave behind. Today, this church is filled with people as a testimony to that and it’s a testimony to Otis Anderson. When I think about Otis Anderson, I think about brotherhood and relationships. It’s what mattered to him most, whether that was his family, his football brotherhood, or his fraternity brothers.”

Heupel then continues with:

“The first time that I got an opportunity, he and AK came into my office. I knew of Otis Anderson, but I didn’t know Otis Anderson. During that 15-20 minute conversation, everything that he grilled me and asked me about was about what is the brotherhood going to be? How do we build something together? What are the relationships that I am going to have? What’s my interaction going to be with my coaches or with my players every single day? He cared about everyone else more than he cared about himself. He loved with his entire heart and gave you everything that he had.”

Here is the full two-part video:

Former #UCF and current Tennessee coach Josh Heupel delivered a beautiful eulogy in honor of former Knights RB Otis Anderson Jr. this afternoon during Anderson's celebration of life on Tuesday in Jacksonville. There are 2 videos in this thread and both are worth the watch: pic.twitter.com/AjTgKciXbh — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) December 7, 2021

Here's the second half from Heupel. Really kind of him to fly into Jacksonville to honor the life of Otis Anderson Jr. and talk about him. Heupel coached Anderson for 3 years at UCF, but this is way bigger than football. pic.twitter.com/xfMvVvrtr8 — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) December 7, 2021

Anderson Jr. tragically passed away on Nov. 29 after reportedly being shot in a domestic disturbance.

Our thoughts are with the Anderson family.