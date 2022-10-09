Video: Justin Fields, Bears Had Embarrassing Moment Sunday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Justin Fields will want this moment back.

The Chicago Beard quarterback was in the middle of calling an audible against the Minnesota Vikings when center Sam Mustipher accidentally snapped the ball.

The ball hit Fields right below the belt and the Bears were lucky that it didn't lead to a turnover. Fields was able to fall on it.

Here's a replay of that moment:

Things went from bad to worse for the Bears after this.

They let the Vikings get out to a three-score lead (21-3) before finally climbing back in with a touchdown to make it 21-10.

Fields has struggled in this first half, completing only three-of-eight passes for 73 yards and no touchdowns.

The Bears will still have one half to get back further into the game as they try and improve to 3-2 overall.

This content is currently being regionally televised by FOX.