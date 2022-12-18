Video: Justin Fields Scored Best Touchdown Of Year That Didn't Count

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 14: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Move over Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields has just taken the title of Best Touchdown Scorer of the 2022 NFL season. If only it counted...

In the first half of today's game between the Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles, Fields avoided a sack and turned that play into a rush where he eluded several tacklers and broke several more in order to turn in a 50-yard touchdown.

Unfortunately, replay shows that Fields stepped out of bounds a few yards short. Thus the 50-yard score was reduced to an 39-yard gain.

Nevertheless, the clip has gone viral with over 350,000 views in just a few minutes. Even non-Bears fans were impressed by how good he's looking today and on the season so far:

"Best dual threat in the league… and it’s not close," one Falcons fan replied.

"He’s special, it’s so cool to finally have a franchise QB," another user wrote.

"First Messi wins the World Cup then Justin Fields shows he the best scrambling QB ever this is the best day ever," a Buckeyes fan replied.

Justin Fields got off to a rough start this season and the Bears have long since been eliminated from playoff contention. But with Fields playing like this, it's becoming increasingly clear that they got their QB.

Now if he can just stay upright a little bit more...