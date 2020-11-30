Video: Juwan Howard, Michigan Senior Have Heated Moment

Michigan definitely didn’t get off to the start they wanted today in their second game of the season vs. Oakland.

During the first half, Wolverine frustrations boiled over, resulting in a heated exchange between Juwan Howard and senior forward Isaiah Livers. The coach clearly said something to upset Michigan’s veteran player. Livers got in his coach’s face and Howard was forced to walk away to defuse the situation.

Here’s the video of the timeout conflict on Michigan’s sideline:

Isaiah Livers and Juwan Howard going at it in the last timeout pic.twitter.com/iVrEgMq0tL — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) November 29, 2020

The Wolverines trailed the Golden Grizzlies 29-25 at the time of the exchange. Going into the half, No. 25 Michigan trailed Oakland 33-31.

The tense atmosphere on the sideline was likely due the team’s difficulty holding on to the ball. The Wolverines finished the game with a whopping 20 turnovers.

Michigan’s subpar play through the first four quarters carried them to a 67-67 tie at the end of regulation. It wasn’t until overtime that the Wolverines started to pick things up, outscoring Oakland 14-4 to seal the game with a 10-point 81-71 victory.

Livers clearly wasn’t thrown off by the heated exchange with Howard early in the game.

Michigan likely would’ve fallen if it weren’t for the efforts of the senior. Livers finished the game with a team-high 22 points, including two three pointers in the overtime period.

While the Wolverines do move to 2-0 on the season, they haven’t exactly looked great doing it. Michigan defeated Bowling Green in their first game of the season by a somewhat disappointing margin of 14 points. That, combined with Sunday’s overtime win over Oakland, makes for two pretty shaky wins.

Michigan will face their first tough challenge on Dec. 9 against NC State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.