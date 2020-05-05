The Spun

Video: Ken Griffey Jr’s Son, Tevin, Shows Off Incredible Athleticism

A closeup of Ken Griffey Jr.SEATTLE - APRIL 30: (FILE PHOTO) Ken Griffey Jr. #24 of the Seattle Mariners smiles in the dugout prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field on April 30, 2010 in Seattle, Washington. The team announced the retirement of Ken Griffey Jr. prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins at Safeco Field on June 2, 2010 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Freak athleticism appears to run in the Griffey family.

Ken Griffey Jr.’s son, Tevin Griffey, is going viral on social media today. He posted a video of himself showing off ridiculous athleticism.

Tevin Griffey, a 2020 cornerback recruit, posted a video of himself doing the “flip challenge.” It’s pretty incredible.

“Ken Griffey Jr.’s son has a strong core,” Bleacher Report tweeted. That’s one way to put it.

It’s been a nice week on social media for the Griffey family.

Have a week, Griffey family.

