Video: Ken Griffey Jr’s Son, Tevin, Shows Off Incredible Athleticism

Freak athleticism appears to run in the Griffey family.
Ken Griffey Jr.’s son, Tevin Griffey, is going viral on social media today. He posted a video of himself showing off ridiculous athleticism.
Tevin Griffey, a 2020 cornerback recruit, posted a video of himself doing the “flip challenge.” It’s pretty incredible.
“Ken Griffey Jr.’s son has a strong core,” Bleacher Report tweeted. That’s one way to put it.
Ken Griffey Jr.'s son has a strong core 😳
(via @GriffeyTevin) pic.twitter.com/lsyyIyRhEY
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2020
It’s been a nice week on social media for the Griffey family.
Have a week, Griffey family.