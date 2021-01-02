Video: Kentucky Player’s Reaction To Late Hit Is Going Viral

Kentucky defensive back Brandin Echols had a hilarious reaction to a late hit in Saturday’s Gator Bowl matchup.

A North Carolina lineman shoved Echols well after the whistle in early in the third quarter. While the push was enough to draw a flag, the Wildcats corner certainly sold it far more than needed.

Echols flew to the ground face first and laid motionless for an exaggerated period of time. His teammates jokingly came to his aid, pretending to revive him.

Here’s a video of the antics:

Lmaoooooo. Watch to the end. pic.twitter.com/UmsRuhdSzC — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) January 2, 2021

There’s no doubt that this hit by NC State was a result of boiled-over frustrations.

Halfway through the third quarter, the Wolfpack have still yet to put a single point on the board. With just one combined touchdown in the contest at the time of the foul, Kentucky led with a score of 13-0.

This unsportsmanlike call certainly wasn’t a one-off event. Both teams have been charged with multiple penalties involving foul play.

Another unsportsmanlike conduct on Kentucky. Luke Kinnard hit the NC State defender in the back and totally steamrolled him. 4 unsportsmanlike penalties on Kentucky. — ESPN Radio Lexington (@ESPNRadioLex) January 2, 2021

I’m barely watching the Gator Bowl, but have there really been SIX unsportsmanlike calls? pic.twitter.com/i9Uldo0Cfd — Kelli Matthews (@kmatthews) January 2, 2021

It's cool how the Gator Bowl included unsportsmanlike like penalties in their swag bags for all the players. — C to the J (@cjuk33) January 2, 2021

If this score holds, it will be a bitter ending to an otherwise sweet season for NC State. The Wolfpack posted one of their best records in years, finishing the regular season at 8-3 and a No. 23 ranking.

Kentucky on the other hand has struggled all year. In 2020’s unprecedented season, the Wildcats became one of multiple SEC teams to earn a bowl-game berth with a losing record — finishing the year at 4-6.

NC State has since drawn the lead to 13-7 with two minutes remaining in the third.