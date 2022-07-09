Video: Kings Score 6 Points In 7 Seconds To Force Overtime

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 27: A overview of Golden 1 Center while the San Antonio Spurs play the Sacramento Kings during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 2022 NBA season is getting off to a hot start with some wild Summer League action.

During the closing seconds of the fourth quarter in a matchup between the Kings and Magic, the young Sacramento squad scored six points in just over seven seconds to tie the game and send it into overtime.

2021 second-round pick Neemias Queta hit a three pointer to draw the Orlando lead to three. Then Keegan Murray, the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, stole the inbounds pass from No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and hit a game-tying triple.

Take a look at the incredible series of events here:

Despite the Kings' heroic comeback, the Magic ended up winning the contest in sudden-death double overtime.

Queta and Murray finished the game as the Kings' leading scorers with 23 and 20 points respectively. Murray shot 4-8 from behind the arc and Queta's late-game three was his only attempt of the game.