Video: Kirk Cousins’ Postgame Locker Room Speech Is Going Viral

Kirk Cousins has had many doubters this season, but the Minnesota Vikings quarterback quieted them all for at least one afternoon. The quarterback led his team to an overtime win over the New Orleans Saints on the road in the NFC Wild Card Round.

The Vikings’ quarterback didn’t play great, but he out-played Drew Brees and made a couple of big throws when it mattered most.

Cousins threw a deep pass to Adam Thielen on the game-winning drive in overtime that set up the clinching touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph.

Following the game, Cousins had a simple message for his teammates in the locker room:

“YOU LIKE THAT?”

Kirk Cousins with the "You Like That!!!" Part II. What… a… LEGEND pic.twitter.com/YKEWQIga27 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 5, 2020

Well played, Kirk. Well played.

The Vikings are now off to the NFC Divisional Round, where they will face the No. 1-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

Kickoff for that game is set for 4:35 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. The game will be on NBC.