Video: Kirk Herbstreit Accidentally Curses Live On College GameDay

Kirk Herbstreit is widely regarded as one of the nicest guys in sports, so it was a bit of a shock for viewers to hear him curse on live TV Monday morning.

During a special bowl edition of ESPN's "College GameDay," Herbstreit said Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams "need to clean that s--- up" in regards to Williams' "F--- Utah" fingernails from the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Herbie's slip-up got a bit of reaction on social media.

"He said that on GameDay?!" asked Saturday Down South's Connor O'Gara.

"As a non-fan of the other USC, I thought it was funny," a South Carolina fan replied. "Wouldn’t wanna see a Gamecock QB do it though, not that Beamer would ever allow that to happen."

Utah's Cam Rising notoriously clowned the Heisman Trophy winner after winning the game. Telling reporters when asked about it, "I don't give a s---. He can put whatever he wants on there. ... Hope he likes it."