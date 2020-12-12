Video: Kirk Herbstreit’s Departure From GameDay Was Insane

Kirk Herbstreit had quite the exit from ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning.

ESPN’s college football pregame show was live from West Point on Saturday. The Army vs. Navy game is being held at Army for the first time in more than 50 years. ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasted live from the New York campus on Saturday morning.

Herbstreit, as always, was on location for the show. However, he had to make an early departure due to his Saturday game assignment.

The ESPN college football analyst is calling the 3:30 p.m. E.T. game between No. 10 Miami and No. 17 North Carolina. That game is taking place in South Florida, so Herbstreit had to make an early exit for his private flight down the East Coast.

Herbstreit received quite the ride off Army’s campus. The ESPN college football analyst was transported in a helicopter down the Hudson River.

Check it out:

NEXT LEVEL from @KirkHerbstreit 🚁 He's making his picks from a helicopter as he heads to North Carolina-Miami! pic.twitter.com/2wjFELRfL9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 12, 2020

Herbstreit ended up doing his Saturday game picks from the helicopter. It was an insane scene:

This might be a first, Kirk Herbstreit delivers a pick of Auburn over Mississippi State while flying in a helicopter over the Hudson River. 🚁 pic.twitter.com/RI5nDSi22t — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 12, 2020

Herbstreit safely made his way to the airport, where he continued to make his game picks live on the tarmac.

Kirk Herbstreit making his picks from the airport tarmac as he gets set to board a private plane is the most boss move imaginable pic.twitter.com/WMNtMZccEx — Aaron Torres Sports Podcast (@AaronTorresPod) December 12, 2020

It doesn’t get much cooler than that.

Well done to ESPN’s College GameDay for a surreal scene.