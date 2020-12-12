The Spun

Video: Kirk Herbstreit’s Departure From GameDay Was Insane

Kirk Herbstreit leaves GameDay.ESPN.

Kirk Herbstreit had quite the exit from ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning.

ESPN’s college football pregame show was live from West Point on Saturday. The Army vs. Navy game is being held at Army for the first time in more than 50 years. ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasted live from the New York campus on Saturday morning.

Herbstreit, as always, was on location for the show. However, he had to make an early departure due to his Saturday game assignment.

The ESPN college football analyst is calling the 3:30 p.m. E.T. game between No. 10 Miami and No. 17 North Carolina. That game is taking place in South Florida, so Herbstreit had to make an early exit for his private flight down the East Coast.

Herbstreit received quite the ride off Army’s campus. The ESPN college football analyst was transported in a helicopter down the Hudson River.

Check it out:

Herbstreit ended up doing his Saturday game picks from the helicopter. It was an insane scene:

Herbstreit safely made his way to the airport, where he continued to make his game picks live on the tarmac.

It doesn’t get much cooler than that.

Well done to ESPN’s College GameDay for a surreal scene.


