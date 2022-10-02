Video: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Get Heated On Sideline
There was some tension between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury during the fourth quarter of the Cardinals-Panthers game.
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback and head coach were going at it after Kingsbury had to burn a second timeout. That left the Cardinals with only one timeout for the rest of the game.
Here's the replay:
It's been a tough game for the Cardinals even though they're currently up by 10 (20-10). Murray has only thrown for 177 yards, along with a touchdown and an interception.
The Cardinals are hoping to get back to .500 (2-2) with this win since they've had a tough start to the 2022 season.
Maybe this potential win will make that little heated back-and-forth a non-story once the game finishes up.
You can watch the remainder of this contest on FOX (depending on where you are regionally).