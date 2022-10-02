Video: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Get Heated On Sideline

GLENDALE, AZ - JULY 25: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) discuss a play during the Arizona Cardinals training camp on July 25, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There was some tension between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury during the fourth quarter of the Cardinals-Panthers game.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback and head coach were going at it after Kingsbury had to burn a second timeout. That left the Cardinals with only one timeout for the rest of the game.

Here's the replay:

It's been a tough game for the Cardinals even though they're currently up by 10 (20-10). Murray has only thrown for 177 yards, along with a touchdown and an interception.

The Cardinals are hoping to get back to .500 (2-2) with this win since they've had a tough start to the 2022 season.

Maybe this potential win will make that little heated back-and-forth a non-story once the game finishes up.

You can watch the remainder of this contest on FOX (depending on where you are regionally).