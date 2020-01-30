Perhaps no current NBA player shared a closer bond with Kobe Bryant than Kyrie Irving. The two often bonded at Team USA events. Irving was so close with Bryant that he Facetimed the Lakers legend in the locker room following the Cavs’ NBA championship in 2016.

Irving did not play in the Nets-Knicks game on Sunday following Bryant’s tragic death, but he returned to the court on Wednesday night.

The Nets honored Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, who also died in Sunday’s helicopter crash, prior to tipoff vs. Detroit.

Irving helped lead Brooklyn to a win over Detroit. As he checked out of the game, he pointed up to the sky.

Kyrie points to the sky as he checks out of the game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/X3wptKY6wH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2020

The Nets left two courtside seats open as a tribute to Kobe and Gianna, who were killed along with seven others in Sunday morning’s tragedy. Kobe and Gianna sat in those seats at a game earlier this season.

NBA players across the league have been paying tribute to Bryant and the victims all week and that’s likely to continue for the remainder of the season.

Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by Sunday’s tragedy.