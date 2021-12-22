Video Of LeBron James Arriving To Tonight’s Lakers Game Is Going Viral

The Lakers may be underdogs heading into tonight’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns, but LeBron James seemed pretty confident upon his arrival at Crypto.com Arena earlier this evening.

Walking into his home stadium, the 18th-year veteran held a cigar in left hand.

During tonight’s installment of NBA on TNT, the crew discussed LeBron’s entrance.

“That’s a cigar, bro,” Kenny “The Jet” Smith said. “That guy is walking into the arena with a cigar. Yo, that’s disrespectful.

“If we lose that game and a dude came in with a cigar… I ain’t a fighter, but I’d fight everybody in the locker room.”

"That's a cigar, bro!" 😂@KingJames arriving in style for Suns-Lakers on TNT. pic.twitter.com/tWeIFlvnsv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 22, 2021

With Anthony Davis out after suffering an MCL sprain last week, the Lakers will need a big performance from LeBron tonight against the Western Conference-leading Suns. In LA’s first game without AD on Sunday, James logged 31 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

The Lakers are currently 16-15 on the year and seventh in the Western Conference.

Tonight’s game will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.