Video: LeBron Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Bad Decision
Russell Westbrook's shot selection has been a question mark throughout his career. And at one point during Sunday's game, even The King couldn't hide his disappointment.
With 30 seconds left in a one-point game, Westbrook hoisted up an ill-advised jumper that nearly hit the other side of the backboard.
Here was LeBron James' response:
The botched 2-for-1 attempt eventually led to the Lakers giving up their late lead to fall to 0-3 on the season.
Poor shooting has haunted LA in all three games thus far, especially from deep. The Lakers hit on just 18% of their triples against the Blazers, with the Big 3 of LeBron, Russ and AD combining to shoot 2-of-15.
You have to imagine something's gotta give soon though if Los Angeles continues to play like this. James has already made it clear that the Lakers' shooting is a problem.