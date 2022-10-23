Video: LeBron Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Bad Decision

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 19, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook's shot selection has been a question mark throughout his career. And at one point during Sunday's game, even The King couldn't hide his disappointment.

With 30 seconds left in a one-point game, Westbrook hoisted up an ill-advised jumper that nearly hit the other side of the backboard.

Here was LeBron James' response:

The botched 2-for-1 attempt eventually led to the Lakers giving up their late lead to fall to 0-3 on the season.

Poor shooting has haunted LA in all three games thus far, especially from deep. The Lakers hit on just 18% of their triples against the Blazers, with the Big 3 of LeBron, Russ and AD combining to shoot 2-of-15.

You have to imagine something's gotta give soon though if Los Angeles continues to play like this. James has already made it clear that the Lakers' shooting is a problem.