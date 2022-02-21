Video: LeBron’s Reaction To National Anthem Is Going Viral

Another year, another viral moment during the NBA All-Star Game national anthem.

Back in 2018, Fergie performed the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. Video of the league’s best players reacting to the national anthem performance went viral on social media.

In honor of the #NBAAllStar Game, let's look back at Fergie's rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner in 2018. pic.twitter.com/ftptdrTwfS — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) February 21, 2022

Tonight’s national anthem was performed by Ohio native Macy Gray.

Video of LeBron appearing to hold in some laughs during the national anthem has gone viral on social media tonight.

LeBron James holding in laughter during the anthem 🤣pic.twitter.com/G0rhg9dhan — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 21, 2022

Why LeBron laugh at Macy Gray during the national anthem 😭 pic.twitter.com/XWonz6tiV1 — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) February 21, 2022

Perhaps LeBron was thinking back to the funny moment in 2018. Once you think of something funny in a public setting, it can be tough to hold that laughter in, even if you know you shouldn’t.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is airing on TNT.