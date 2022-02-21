The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: LeBron’s Reaction To National Anthem Is Going Viral

LeBron's reaction to the national anthem.

Another year, another viral moment during the NBA All-Star Game national anthem.

Back in 2018, Fergie performed the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. Video of the league’s best players reacting to the national anthem performance went viral on social media.

Tonight’s national anthem was performed by Ohio native Macy Gray.

Video of LeBron appearing to hold in some laughs during the national anthem has gone viral on social media tonight.

 

Perhaps LeBron was thinking back to the funny moment in 2018. Once you think of something funny in a public setting, it can be tough to hold that laughter in, even if you know you shouldn’t.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is airing on TNT.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.