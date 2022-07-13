Video: Little League Game Halted After Gunshots Heard Near Field

A frightening scene unfolded over the weekend during a Little League baseball game.

On Sunday, South Durham's 8U Orange All-Star team and Wilmington's 8U Machine Pitch squad went head-to-head in Wilson, North Carolina. At one point during the game, shots were fired near the field.

After a few shots went off, the coaches and players dropped to the floor. The parents in attendance were understandably scared for their children.

Thankfully, no one at the baseball field was hurt. That being said, it's heartbreaking to see that children playing at the park aren't safe from senseless violence like this.

Here's the horrifying video that surfaced from Sunday's game:

Both teams pulled out of their tournament because of this shooting. South Durham officials also released a statement on this matter.

"It was a terrifying situation for all involved," the team said in a statement, via TMZ. "Video shows coaches bravely covering players with their bodies and crawling off baseball fields."

The Wilson Police Department is currently investigating this shooting.