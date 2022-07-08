Video: LIV Golf's Private Jet Looks Incredible

NORTH PLAINS, OREGON - JUNE 29: A detailed view of a flag with LIV Golf logo is seen during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 29, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/via Getty Images) Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/Getty Images

There's no question about it — the LIV Golf Invitational series has money to blow.

A recent video showing off the organization's massive private jet went viral on social media. The luxury jet — complete with a full bar — carried LIV stars like Pat Perez, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and more.

Perez, who pocketed nearly $1 million this past weekend despite shooting a final-round 80, paraded around the jet singing "We Are The Champions" by Queen.

Take a look at the clip here:

This party plane perfectly encapsulates the essence of the LIV Golf series. These incredible amenities are just the cherry on top for the golfers who took massive paydays to leave the PGA Tour behind.

Last month, Perez equated signing with the LIV Golf series to "winning the lottery." It's clear that attitude is still in full swing.

This clip of private-jet revelry will only further the opinions of several PGA Tour stars who've criticized their colleagues for selling out to the Saudi-backed golf series.