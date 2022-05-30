Video: Longest Home Run Of MLB Season Hit On Monday

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 06: A general view of Marlins Park during Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves on April 6, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez basically just hit a ball out of the atmosphere.

Facing a 2-2 count with two outs in the top of the second, Sanchez blasted an inside pitch to the upper decks in out in right field.

The home run measures in at 496 feet. That's the longest of the entire season.

Talk about power. Sanchez got all of that one.

His 496-yard blast is tied the second-farthest at Coors Field.

"Jesus Sanchez’s 496-foot home run is tied for the second longest home run in Coors Field history," the Marlins Communications team announced. "Mike Piazza also hit a 496-foot home run on September 26, 1997. Giancarlo Stanton has the longest home run in Coors Field history. He hit a 504-foot homer on August 6, 2016."

"With that tremendous 496-foot shot, Jesus Sanchez now owns the record for longest home run by a left-handed hitter at Coors Field," Manny Randhawa said. "The only longer homer hit here by anyone was a 504-foot shot by Giancarlo Stanton -- also with the Marlins -- in 2016."

The Marlins currently lead the Rockies 1-0 through four innings, thanks to Sanchez's solo blast.