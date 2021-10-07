Jaguars players appear to be having some fun with the Urban Meyer situation.

Over the weekend, their head coach went viral on social media for getting danced on by a young woman – who is not his wife – at a restaurant in Columbus, Ohio. The dancing between Meyer and the young woman could be described as a “grind.”

Meyer has since apologized, admitting that he has to gain back the trust and respect of his players and organization.

On Wednesday, Jaguars players reportedly broke down their team huddle with a “grind!” chant.

Perhaps the Jaguars players are just having some fun with the situation. Or, perhaps this was a direct trolling of their head coach.

Jacksonville’s rookie quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, addressed the situation with Urban Meyer earlier on Wednesday.

“I know most of the team feels this way: He’s still my head coach. I still respect him, regardless of what happens,” the rookie quarterback said. “Like I said, we’re a team and we’re figuring it out. So, yeah, we’re all good.”

Jacksonville is set to return to the field on Sunday against Tennessee.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.