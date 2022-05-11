Video: Luka Doncic Had Message For Suns After Game 5

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a basket in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on April 08, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns held Luka Doncic and the Mavs to just 80 points in their 30-point blowout of Dallas in Game 5.

After the loss, the Slovenian-born superstar had a message for the Suns as he and the team headed towards the locker room to start preparing for Game 6.

"Everybody acting tough when they up," Doncic muttered in the tunnel. "Everybody acting tough..."

The back-and-forths between Luka and Phoenix's Devin Booker continued on Tuesday night.

After Booker took a hard foul on his way to the basket from Mavs forward Dorian Finney-Smith in the third quarter, Book stayed down for a while.

For a minute, some wondered if the Suns All-Star was hurt. But instead, he got up laughing. Calling it, "The Luka special."

Phoenix really separated from Dallas for much of the second half behind Devin Booker's 28.

Meanwhile, Luka poured in 28 of his own. However, it wasn't nearly enough to keep the Mavericks in the game.

Now Doncic and Co. head back to Dallas with their season on the line. We'll see how the 23-year-old responds.