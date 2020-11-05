Video: MAC Quarterback Makes Disastrous Mistake To Lose Game

The college football world was treated to its first MACtion Wednesday of the season tonight and, so far, it has not disappointed in the excitement department.

The biggest MACtion moment happened at the end of the game between Ball State and Miami (Ohio). Ball State’s quarterback, Drew Plitt, made a disastrous mistake to lose his team the game.

With the game tied, 31-31, Ball State had the ball on their own 27-yard line with 42 second remaining. Ball State needed to drive down the field and get a field goal (or better) to win the game. Instead, the turned the ball over inside their own territory.

Plitt scrambled in and out of the pocket on a 1st and 10 play. He tried the throw the ball across his body to a wide receiver, but the pass was easily tipped and intercepted by a Miami (Ohio) defender.

Miami (Ohio) returned the interception to the Ball State 5-yard line, eventually scoring the game-winning touchdown. Ball State lost the game, 38-31.

Game-losing mistakes don’t get much worse than this one:

That’s a brutal way to lose a game, but there’s plenty of season left, as this was just the start of the MAC schedule.

Ball State will look to rebound next week against Eastern Michigan.