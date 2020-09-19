Video: Madison Beer’s National Anthem Performance Is Going Viral

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is underway. The Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning are competing for this year’s championship.

NHL’s championship series began with a national anthem performance by Madison Beer. The 21-year-old New York native sang The Star Spangled Banner to get things underway.

Beer’s performance is now trending on social media. Many were surprised to see her singing the national anthem before the big-time sporting event.

Watch Madison Beer performing the US National Anthem at the #StanleyCup final. pic.twitter.com/NMfYtPzoOz — Madison Crave (@madisoncrave) September 19, 2020

That is quite the performance.

Dallas, meanwhile, has struck first in this series. The Stars have taken an early 1-0 lead in Game 1 of the series.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, entered the season as the favorite to win it. But the Lightning started the year slowly and had to overcome some injuries.

“I’m excited for our players because this journey, especially after what happened last year and how we kind of took it on the chin, and rightfully so,” coach Jon Cooper said. “We deserved to take it on the chin. But to counter punch like we have this year, good on those guys.”

Now, Tampa Bay is four wins away from a championship – but the Lightning are already trailing the Stars in Game 1.

Game 1 is currently being televised on NBC.