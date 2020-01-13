Video: Marshawn Lynch’s Final Press Conference Is Going Viral

Marshawn Lynch played in what might be the final NFL game of his career on Sunday evening. The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Green Bay Packers, 28-23, in the NFC Divisional Round.

The veteran running back then gave what could be the final press conference of his career.

Lynch shared an important message to his fellow NFL players while speaking to the media in Green Bay on Sunday night.

Keith Jenkins of the Associated Press shared the video:

Marshawn Lynch in … Marshawn Lynch out. (FYI: Chicken = money) pic.twitter.com/WxksSWOPJX — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) January 13, 2020

“This is a vulnerable time for a lot of the young dudes, you feel me? They don’t be taking care of their chicken right, you feel me? So if I had an opportunity to let these young guys know something I’d say take care of y’all money ’cause it don’t last forever,” Lynch said.

“I’ve been on the other side of retirement and it’s good when you get over there and you can do what the (expletive) you want to. So I’ll tell y’all right now while y’all in it, take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done, you go ahead and take care of yourself. So while y’all at it right now take care of y’all bodies, you know what I mean? Take care of y’all chicken, take care of y’all mentals. You know, I had a couple players who I played with that they’re no longer here no more, they’re no longer. So start taking care of y’all mentals, y’all bodies and y’all chicken for when y’all ready to walk away. You’ll walk away and you’ll be able to do what you want to do.”

Well said, Marshawn.