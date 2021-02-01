Video: Marshawn Lynch’s Reaction To Pro Bowl Play Is Going Viral

This year’s NFL Pro Bowl was unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL teamed up with EA Sports to bring fans a virtual version of the game featuring some of the biggest names in football and entertainment. Representing the AFC — Snoop Dogg, Deshaun Watson, Derrick Henry and Keyshawn Johnson teamed up against the NFC’s Bubba Wallace, Marshawn Lynch, Kyler Murray and Jamal Adams in a Madden competition.

With this blending of personalities, there’s bound to be some exciting highlights.

Marshawn Lynch was as entertaining as always. Controlling Jamal Adams’ virtual player for the NFC squad, Lynch picked off Snoop Dogg for the second time on the day.

The former Seahawks running back got so excited with himself that he broke the chair underneath him.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted a video of the antics:

Marshawn Lynch was so hyped after picking off Snoop Dogg in the Madden Pro Bowl that he accidentally broke his chair 🤣 (🎥: @nfl) pic.twitter.com/yzRyuwyX7m — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2021

During his playing career, Lynch earned five Pro Bowl selections — including four straight with the Seattle from 2011-14. In the final stretch of that run, the star RB led the league in rushing touchdowns two years in a row (2013: 12, 2014: 13).

After retiring in 2016, Lynch made his return to the league in 2017 — playing two seasons with the Oakland Raiders. The 12-year pro rejoined his former Seahawks squad for his final year in 2019.

It was good to see Lynch back in Pro Bowl action this year — even if it was purely ceremonial.

Maybe next time he’ll grab a chair that can handle the Beast Mode.