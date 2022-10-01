Video: Massive Scandal Emerges In Professional Fishing World

This picture taken on November 3, 2020 shows a general view of of fishermen in their boats by the main port of Maqil in Iraq's southern city of Basra overlooking the Shatt al-Arab river, formed by the confluence of the Euphrates and the Tigris. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP) (Photo by HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP via Getty Images) HUSSEIN FALEH/Getty Images

Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon were considered the winners of Friday's Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship event. That was until a tournament official realized they cheated.

Cominsky and Runyon were caught stuffing their fish with weights and other debris. They were trying to increase the weight of each catch.

Once the truth came out, the others competitors from this event started firing off rants filled with explicit language.

Lake Erie Walleye Trail director Jason Fischer released a statement on this scandal.

"Disgusted guys and gals, I’m sorry for letting you down for so long and I’m glad I caught cheating taking place in YOUR LEWT at the same time," Fischer said. "I hope you know now that when I say 'you built this LEWT and I will defend its integrity at all costs,' I mean it. You all deserve the best."

A video of this incident went viral on Twitter.

All of Cominsky and Runyon's accolades have been brought into question because of this discovery.

It's worth noting that Cominsky and Runyon were disqualified from the Fall Brawl fishing event in 2021. That's because one of them failed a polygraph test.