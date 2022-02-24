The Spun

Video: Men’s Tennis Star Ejected For Shocking Outburst

Alexander Zverev at the Australian OpenAlexander Zverev of Germany competes during the men's singles 4th round match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at Australian Open 2022, in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 23, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Alexander Zverev was removed from the Mexican Open in Acapulco following a tense tirade on Tuesday.

After losing to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara in a doubles match with Marcelo Melo, Zverev repeatedly struck the umpire’s chair with his racket. He nearly hit official Alessandro Germani, who was also on the receiving end of expletives from Zverev.

The ATP Tour kicked the men’s No. 3-ranked player out of the entire tournament, also making him ineligible for singles competition.

Zverev issued a statement on his Instagram Story Wednesday apologizing for his actions.

“It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behaviour during and after the doubles match yesterday,” Zverev wrote. “I have privately apologised to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself.

“It just should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologise to my fans, the tournament, and the sport that I love.”

Zverev, who won the singles event at Acapulco last year, was scheduled to continue his title defense against Peter Gojowczyk, who will instead automatically advance to the quarterfinal. The 24-year-old Zverev, who made the U.S. Open final in 2020, advanced past the first round with a victory over Jenson Brooksby that ended at 4:55 a.m. local time Tuesday morning.

Along with the withdrawal from the Mexican Open, Zverev could face a fine and/or suspension for his outburst.

