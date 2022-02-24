Video: Men’s Tennis Star Ejected For Shocking Outburst

Alexander Zverev was removed from the Mexican Open in Acapulco following a tense tirade on Tuesday.

After losing to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara in a doubles match with Marcelo Melo, Zverev repeatedly struck the umpire’s chair with his racket. He nearly hit official Alessandro Germani, who was also on the receiving end of expletives from Zverev.

A shocking outburst from one of the best tennis players in the world: “As egregious as I've ever seen. You see the fear in the umpire's face – is this guy gonna hit me?" More from @bgtennisnation tonight: pic.twitter.com/kpLUa00Ahn — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) February 24, 2022

The ATP Tour kicked the men’s No. 3-ranked player out of the entire tournament, also making him ineligible for singles competition.

Aviso importante @atptour Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco. — Abierto Mexicano (@AbiertoTelcel) February 23, 2022

Zverev issued a statement on his Instagram Story Wednesday apologizing for his actions.

“It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behaviour during and after the doubles match yesterday,” Zverev wrote. “I have privately apologised to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself.

“It just should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologise to my fans, the tournament, and the sport that I love.”

Zverev, who won the singles event at Acapulco last year, was scheduled to continue his title defense against Peter Gojowczyk, who will instead automatically advance to the quarterfinal. The 24-year-old Zverev, who made the U.S. Open final in 2020, advanced past the first round with a victory over Jenson Brooksby that ended at 4:55 a.m. local time Tuesday morning.

Along with the withdrawal from the Mexican Open, Zverev could face a fine and/or suspension for his outburst.