Michael Jordan and his 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace were too close for comfort at the NASCAR crash on Saturday night.

Myatt Snider was involved in a terrifying crash at the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona on Saturday.

The NASCAR driver’s car was torn apart on the final lap.

"Where is the engine?" Here's a replay of Myatt Snider's scary crash at Daytona. He's okay. pic.twitter.com/py3Xxt5CVA — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2022

Thankfully, Snider is OK.

Jordan and Wallace were right by the crash on Saturday night, though. It was likely a very scary scene for the legendary NBA star and the NASCAR driver.

Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace had a close up look at Myatt Snider's scary Daytona wreck. pic.twitter.com/XWWG5HLeE4 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2022

Yikes, that was close.

Glad @MyattSnider is okay! Crazy wreck right in front of us. Scary stuff pic.twitter.com/68nSCemwdV — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 20, 2022

There was some debris in the section where Jordan and Wallace were standing. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

It’s crazy to think that Michael Jordan, Bubba Wallace and Myatt Snider all cheated death tonight. One of those flying parts goes a few inches/feet in another direction and either MJ or Bubba could’ve been struck. pic.twitter.com/LxPXLmR6Zf — Joe Gucciardo 🇺🇸🏁 (@joegucciardo) February 20, 2022

The Daytona 500 is set to take place on Sunday afternoon.