Michael Jordan at a NASCAR race.WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan and his 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace were too close for comfort at the NASCAR crash on Saturday night.

Myatt Snider was involved in a terrifying crash at the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona on Saturday.

The NASCAR driver’s car was torn apart on the final lap.

Thankfully, Snider is OK.

Jordan and Wallace were right by the crash on Saturday night, though. It was likely a very scary scene for the legendary NBA star and the NASCAR driver.

Yikes, that was close.

There was some debris in the section where Jordan and Wallace were standing. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

The Daytona 500 is set to take place on Sunday afternoon.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.