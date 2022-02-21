The Spun

Video: Michael Jordan, LeBron Embrace At All-Star Game

LeBron and Jordan on Sunday night.CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Michael Jordan and LeBron James interact after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The two greatest players in NBA history shared a cool moment at the All-Star Game on Sunday evening.

At the conclusion of the league’s 75th anniversary team ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday night, Michael Jordan and LeBron James shared a cool moment.

Jordan was the last player introduced on Sunday night. He surprised many by flying up from Florida following the Daytona 500.

The former Chicago Bulls star and the Lakers star shared a cool moment on the floor.

That’s a pretty historic moment.

The NBA All-Star Game is airing on TNT.

