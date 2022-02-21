The two greatest players in NBA history shared a cool moment at the All-Star Game on Sunday evening.

At the conclusion of the league’s 75th anniversary team ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday night, Michael Jordan and LeBron James shared a cool moment.

Jordan was the last player introduced on Sunday night. He surprised many by flying up from Florida following the Daytona 500.

The former Chicago Bulls star and the Lakers star shared a cool moment on the floor.

LeBron 🤝 MJ What a moment #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/m4LJAzXeUn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 21, 2022

That’s a pretty historic moment.

The NBA All-Star Game is airing on TNT.