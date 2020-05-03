Video Of Mike Tyson Boxing At Age 53 Is Terrifying

A video of Mike Tyson boxing at age 53 is going viral on social media. It’s pretty terrifying to watch.

The former heavyweight champion was one of the most-feared men in the world during his time in the ring. He remains pretty scary despite being retired for several years.

Tyson, who competed from 1985 to 2005, shared a new training video on social media. He remains in “Baddest Man on the Planet”-type shape.

“I’m a Bad Boy for Life,” Tyson wrote on Twitter.

Tyson explained his workout plan to those watching, per CBS Sports.

“I do about two hours on cardio, I do the bike and I do the treadmill for an hour. Then I do some light weights – 300, 250 reps,” he said.

“Then I start my day with the boxing thing. Then I go in there and hit the mitts for like 30 minutes, 25 minutes. Gotta get in better condition.”

Tyson is reportedly hoping to compete in a charity boxing event to raise money for those impacted by drug abuse or homelessness.

One thing is clear: You still don’t want to be on the receiving end of a Tyson punch.