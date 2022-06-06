Video: Minor League Baseball Team's Crazy Walk-off Goes Viral

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos redefined the term walk-off hit on Sunday night.

In one of the strangest plays you'll see to end a baseball game, the Miami Marlins Double-A affiliate was able to erase a two-run deficit and win it in the bottom of ninth, thanks to four straight hit-by-pitches.

The wild walk-off got viral attention in the baseball pockets of Twitter.

"You know I saw this headline yesterday and thought it was bonkers but today I actually watched it and it is somehow even more unbelievable when you visually see it," one fan said. "This is some 'MLB: The Show' type [expletive]. This man ACTUALLY hit 3 batters in a row and was not ejected."

"You had us at four consecutive hit by pitches."

"God baseball is the best," another replied.

"This pitcher might find himself demoted to Single-A ball this morning."

"Rough day for the pitcher," laughed another.

"I think my limit would have been three HBP’s in a row," tweeted David P. Samson. "Oy."

Funny enough, this was Pensacola's third straight walk-off win.