Video: Missouri Kicker's Celebration vs. Georgia Goes Viral

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis is having the game of his life tonight vs. the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Just last week, Mevis missed a chip-shot field goal that would have beaten the Tigers of Auburn. He's redeemed himself this evening.

With just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Mevis has made five field goals. One was from 55 yards out to give Missouri a 22-12 lead.

Mevis celebrates his 55-yarder with a strut to the sideline. The video is going viral.

Now that's how you celebrate a 55-yard field goal.

It's pretty remarkable the performance Mevis has tonight considering what transpired last week.

"Last week, Harrison Mevis missed a chip-shot game winning field goal against Auburn. Tonight, he's hit FIVE field goals, including this 55-yarder, to give Missouri a 22-12 lead in the 4th quarter," said 247Sports.

Missouri, meanwhile, still has work to do.

The Tigers lead the Bulldogs 22-19 in the fourth quarter. Catch the rest of the action on SEC Network.