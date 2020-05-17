Video: NASCAR Driver Crashes On Lap 1 In First Race Back

The NASCAR Cup Series returned today with live racing in The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for us to see our first accident of the big race today. On the very first lap, No. 47 driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. swerved off the track and crashed his car.

Stenhouse was four wide on the first lap when he made contact with another car. He promptly flew off the course and into the wall, and damaged the front and rear of his car upon hitting the barrier.

The announcers for the raced called the damage “terminal”. You can watch the whole thing happen here:

Here's what happened to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the first lap in Darlington. pic.twitter.com/Ahvu3QErcN — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 17, 2020

Stenhouse and his team would promptly exit the race, finishing without completing even a single lap.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the 47 team is done for the day without completing a lap at Darlington | #NASCAR — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) May 17, 2020

It’s a tough break for just about anyone back in racing after such a long layoff.

Stenhouse hasn’t won a race in the NASCAR Cup Series since the 2017 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona. Unfortunately, it looks like that streak is going to continue today.

He wasn’t the first and he isn’t even the last to suffer an accident at Darlington today.

Jimmie Johnson suffered an accident that got him removed from the track in the closing laps of Stage 1 today.

Take another look at what happened to @JimmieJohnson in the closing laps of Stage 1 at @TooToughToTame. pic.twitter.com/rInpuJ35v8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 17, 2020

Suffice it to say, it hasn’t been the best of days for some of racing’s biggest stars.

The 2020 The Real Heroes 400 is being broadcast on FOX.