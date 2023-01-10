Video: National Title Game's National Anthem Is Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Pentatonix perform the national anthem before the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It's time: the College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here.

The Georgia Bulldogs entered tonight's game as the hefty favorites to defend their title from last season. However, the TCU Horned Frogs have been counted out all season and yet here they are.

Before the game officially kicked off, though, it was time for the national anthem. Performed by the Pentatonix, fans couldn't get enough of the rendition.

Here's video of the anthem.

"This is by far the best national anthem they’ve done," said one fan.

"I think this is one of the best National Anthem performances I’ve ever heard," added another fan.

"Petition to allow Pentatonix do the national anthem for every major sporting event for the rest of time?" joked a third.

What did you think of the national anthem performance tonight?