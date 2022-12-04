Video: NFL Player's 'All-Time' Touchdown Celebration Goes Viral

Skip to main content
A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the field during warmups.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Alexander Mattison had a legendary celebration after he scored a touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday. 

Mattison imitated the fake hamstring celebration that Lo'eau LaBonta of the National Women's Soccer League did back in August. 

Here's a look at it:

As you can also see, his teammates absolutely loved it. 

This touchdown made it a 17-3 game as the Vikings are taking it to the Jets so far. Both teams added three points to make it a 20-6 Vikings lead heading into the break. 

Mattison currently has two rushes for 17 yards and that score as the Vikings try and improve to 10-2 overall and 6-1 at home. 

It remains to be seen what celebration he does next if he scores another one in this contest. 

You can see the remainder of this game on CBS. 