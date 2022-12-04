Video: NFL Player's 'All-Time' Touchdown Celebration Goes Viral
Alexander Mattison had a legendary celebration after he scored a touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Mattison imitated the fake hamstring celebration that Lo'eau LaBonta of the National Women's Soccer League did back in August.
Here's a look at it:
As you can also see, his teammates absolutely loved it.
This touchdown made it a 17-3 game as the Vikings are taking it to the Jets so far. Both teams added three points to make it a 20-6 Vikings lead heading into the break.
Mattison currently has two rushes for 17 yards and that score as the Vikings try and improve to 10-2 overall and 6-1 at home.
It remains to be seen what celebration he does next if he scores another one in this contest.
You can see the remainder of this game on CBS.