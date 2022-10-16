Video: NFL Punter's Insane 73-Yard Punt Is Going Viral

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

There aren't many things more oddly satisfying in football than a long, booming punt - and we got one of those in today's game between the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

In the first quarter, the Vikings had fourth down near their own endzone. Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright took the long snap from the back of the endzone and crushed the ball, sending it a whopping 73 yards away.

Dolphins punt returner Tyreek Hill had to run backwards in order to catch the ball for a return. Had he let it go, the bounce probably would have made the punt go even longer.

Once he got the ball, Hill couldn't do much. He was wrapped up immediately and driven back for a loss on the return.

The Dolphins were forced to punt on the ensuing drive.

Ryan Wright was a highly touted punter coming out of Tulane in 2022. He was a First-Team All-AAC selection last year, averaging 47.5 yards per punt on 51 punts that season.

Thus far, Wright has been putting up similar numbers with the Vikings. He has averaged 45.6 yards per punt with nine of his 17 punts landing inside the 20.

A punt like that is the kind that might result in Wright getting Special Teams Player of the Week honors. If he has even a couple more big boots like that one, he could be in line for a Pro Bowl too.

Was this the best punt of the season?