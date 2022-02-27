Video: NHL Star Connor McDavid Takes Gruesome Hit To Face

Connor McDavid is going to need some mouth work this week after taking a stick to the face on Sunday.

McDavid got high-sticked by Brady Skjei as he was trying to drive into the offensive zone. He had to be taken to the locker room for repairs but was able to come back into the game.

connor mcdavid gets high-sticked and heads off for some repairs pic.twitter.com/OOn9EL3z3Z — zach laing (@zjlaing) February 27, 2022

McDavid had to miss the rest of the first period which ended up not being good for the Oilers. The Hurricanes jumped out to a 2-0 lead without him on the ice as Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho scored.

Luckily, McDavid seems to be okay as the Oilers got right back into the game when he came back.

Forward Derek Ryan cut Carolina’s 2-0 lead in half in the second period and that’s where the game stands heading into the third.

Edmonton is trying to win its second in a row as it’s looked like a better team after the Dave Tippett firing.

Meanwhile, Carolina is looking to win its fifth in a row and stay atop the Metropolitan Division.