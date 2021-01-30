Video Of Nick Saban Recruiting A 5-Star On Zoom Has Leaked

With a brand of football like Alabama, the recruiting pretty much takes care of itself.

Earlier this week, video leaked of Nick Saban on a Zoom recruiting call with a 5-star prospect. The Crimson Tide head coach leaned back in his leather recliner and reeled off countless accomplishments from the historic program.

“We’ve won six championships in the last 11 years,” Saban said. “We’ve been in the national championship game eight out of the last 11 years — and we’ve been to the playoff nine out of the last 11 years. We’ve got more guys drafted than any other school in the country. I had 64 guys playing in the league last year — the next school had 41. We’ve got way more guys playing in the league than anyone else.”

One of the biggest reasons top recruits don’t select Alabama is actually a surplus of talent on the team. Saban made sure to address this concern as well.

“Everyone’s going to tell you in recruiting, ‘Don’t go to Alabama. You can play at our school before you play there — they’ve got all those good players there, you won’t be able to play. You can play at our place earlier.’ I think that’s the worst stuff people can tell you,” Saban said. “First of all, when the tell you that — that’s insulting. I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you if I didn’t think you could play here. Number two, when they say you can play at our place before you can play at Alabama — they’re just telling you Alabama is better than them.”

Here’s the full leaked clip:

The recruit Saban was speaking with was 5-star weak-side defensive end Enai White.

Coming out of Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, White is the No. 2 ranked WDE in the 2022 class. The No. 1 recruit, Jeremiah Alexander, has already committed to play for the Crimson Tide.

At 6-foot-5, 230 lbs, White is certainly physically ready for SEC football. The star defender has received offers from nearly every top program in the nation, including all four 2020 College Football Playoff teams.

Despite Saban’s strong pitch, White’s top landing spots are Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State. Alabama sits just outside this top four with “Cool” interest, according to 247Sports.

Whether White picks Alabama or not, it was cool to get an inside look at what it’s like to be recruited as a top-tier prospect.