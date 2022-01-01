Video: Nick Saban’s Postgame Interview With Laura Rutledge Goes Viral

Nick Saban is a happy man tonight.

Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening.

The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.

Following the game, Saban was in such a good mood that he even wished everyone a Happy New Year! on Friday night.

College football fans appreciated Saban’s good mood.

As he gets older, Saban becomes more and more likable. I loved his “Happy New Year” — J (@bucknut27) January 1, 2022

I choose to believe that was Nick Saban wishing each and every one of us a happy new year. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 1, 2022

Saban laughing and wishing a happy new year in the post game? Yeah whoever wins this next game is in trouble lol. — Just Devin (@Devin_gain) January 1, 2022

Saban isn’t always that happy following big wins, either.

Remember the time Nick Saban won a national title and during his post game interview on the field, he complained how the national championship game was kind of annoying because other coaches were already recruiting? Wasnt even happy for a second. What a legend. — Rexer Murtaugh (@Omega_Rex) December 31, 2021

Alabama is off to the national championship game, where they will face either No. 2 Georgia or No. 3 Michigan.

The Bulldogs and the Wolverines are playing in the Orange Bowl tonight.