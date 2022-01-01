The Spun

Video: Nick Saban’s Postgame Interview With Laura Rutledge Goes Viral

Nick Saban is a happy man tonight.

Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening.

The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.

Following the game, Saban was in such a good mood that he even wished everyone a Happy New Year! on Friday night.

College football fans appreciated Saban’s good mood.

Saban isn’t always that happy following big wins, either.

Alabama is off to the national championship game, where they will face either No. 2 Georgia or No. 3 Michigan.

The Bulldogs and the Wolverines are playing in the Orange Bowl tonight.

