Video Of AJ Dillon Trucking Minor League Mascot Going Viral

Packers running back AJ Dillon didn't care that he was going up against a minor league mascot in a drill during last night's Kenosha Kingfish game.

Dillon treated it like he was going up against an NFL player and went 0-to-100 very quickly. He truck-sticked the person in the Kingfish mascot costume and sent his head flying.

Here's the video:

The Kenosha Kingfish mascot is called King Elvis the First, but he didn't act like a king in this short video. He'll have to think twice before challenging an NFL running back to this drill.

Dillon is expected to be a big part of the Packers' offense this season. He finished last season with 803 yards and five touchdowns off 187 carries as he shared the backfield with Aaron Jones.

He'll be looking to notch his first-ever 1,000-yard season when the Packers season kicks off on Sept. 11.