Video Of Arch Manning’s Dunk During Basketball Game Going Viral

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning doesn’t just shine on the football field.

Manning, a five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle, is playing for his high school basketball team this season.

On Friday night, Manning showed off his athleticism by throwing down a two-handed slam during his high school basketball game. The Georgia football staff was there to witness it.

Take a look.

Hold up, Arch Manning dunking⁉️😳 (🎥: inthegymhoops_ / IG) pic.twitter.com/ejry5DvpfF — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) January 29, 2022

It’s no surprise Arch Manning can dunk a basketball. He’s 6-foot-4. Still, his athleticism certainly stands out.

The programs in the nation are all vying to land Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli. Earlier this year, Nick Saban and a few of his Alabama staffers attended one of Arch’s basketball games. On Friday night the Georgia staff was in attendance.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Arch’s recruitment plays out. LSU might have joined the mix, thanks to Brian Kelly’s latest recruiting efforts.

“Brian Kelly is awesome,” Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports after Kelly visited earlier this week. “He just was so personable. Attentive and such an authentic person. I can tell he’s going to be incredibly successful.”

Brian Kelly might be the next to catch an Arch Manning basketball game. Any contact matters in the world of recruiting.