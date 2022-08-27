Video Of Beer Line At Aviva Stadium Is Going Viral

Opening day of the college football season + Dublin, Ireland = a whole lot of beer.

This perfect storm of beer consumption was further exacerbated by some interesting circumstances at Saturday's Week 0 matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

As a way to make up for the internet being down, the stadium is temporarily offering free beer to its patrons.

Unsurprisingly, the line for this free alcohol is ridiculously long.

Before this flash sale, a pint of Guinness at Aviva Stadium was going for $6.48.

In addition to this exciting development, fans in attendance at today's game have an exciting contest to watch. Nebraska currently leads Northwestern 14-10 late in the second quarter.