Video Of Bill Belichick At Celtics Game Went Viral

The Boston Celtics had a special guest in the house at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made an appearance in a press box as he got to watch the game. He was seen having a conversation with someone else while the game was being played.

Belichick picked the right game to go to.

The Celtics evened their series against the Bucks at one game with a 109-86 victory. Jaylen Brown led the way with 30 points in 38 minutes while Jayson Tatum was right behind him with 29 points.

Grant Williams also had a strong game as he finished with 21 points in 35 minutes of action.

The series will now shift to Milwaukee for the next two games before Game 5 will be back at TD Garden. Now that Belichick was there for the win, he has to show up for every home game until Boston loses.

That's how superstitions work, at least.