Video Of Bill Belichick Going Viral After Ed Reed News

If you want to see Bill Belichick smile, just show him this play Ed Reed made against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in 2009.

After news broke that Reed was moving into coaching, his appearance on "NFL 100" alongside Belichick, Deion Sanders and Cris Collinsworth began to resurface. In which Belichick called it "the best play I've ever seen a free safety make."

"Ed Reed the GOAT," a user tweeted.

"Love seeing this," another replied.

The 44-year-old Reed reportedly took the job at Bethune-Cookman after serving as the "Chief of Staff" and senior football advisor at his alma mater Miami. His only prior coaching experience came as an assistant with the Bills back in 2016.

Reed is the latest Hall of Fame DB to make the jump to the HBCU coaching ranks after Deion Sanders resurrected Jackson State's program before taking a Power-5 job at Colorado.

The Wildcats are fresh off of back-to-back 2-9 seasons under former coach Terry Sims. Something that Reed will look to correct immediately.