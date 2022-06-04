Video Of Bradley Beal Talking To His AAU Team Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Bradley Beal #4 of the 2021 USA Basketball Men's National Team practices at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV as the team gets ready for the Tokyo Olympics on July 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A video of Bradley Beal talking to his AAU team is making the rounds on social media this weekend.

Beal gave his AAU team the business in his most recent video. His message is simple: make winning basketball plays.

The NBA star wants his players to stop focusing on stats and help the team.

He even went as far to call them an embarrassment.

This isn't the first time Beal has sent such a strong message to his players.

He delivered another passionate speech just a few months ago, via CBS Sports.

"Respecting the game means a lot. Both on and off of the court. How you carry yourself. all that s--t matters," Beal told his team. "I don't like pulling my NBA card, but there's only 400 [players in the league]. That means if you have dreams of getting to the league, you gotta f--king guard me... I'm chilling. I could retire today and live on the beach for the rest of my life. And my mom and my dad don't have to work another day. Or my brothers. That's the type of good you all want to be. That is what you all want... When you got a gift and a talent, you gotta take advantage of it, you gotta perfect it. You gotta work on [it]. I believe in you all."

What do you think about Beal's coaching style?