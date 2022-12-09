Look: Video Of Brittney Griner Landing On U.S. Soil Going Viral

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

On Friday morning, WNBA star Brittney Griner officially landed in San Antonio, Texas. It's the first time she has been on U.S. soil since her arrest in February.

Earlier this week, the United States agreed to a one-for-one prisoner swap with Russia that secured Griner's release.

A video of Griner arrived in the United States surfaced on social media this Friday.

So many people are glad she's back home.

Back in August, Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison. A prisoner swap was truly her best path back to America.

The Griner family released a statement on this week's development.

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to President Biden and his administration for the tireless work they did to bring Brittney home," a statement from the family read. "We would like to extend a special thank you to Governor Richardson and Mickey Bergman of the Richardson Center for their work as well as remaining in constant communication with us."

With Griner finally back home, the Biden administration is expected to shift its focus over to former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. He has been detained in Russia since 2018.