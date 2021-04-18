Video Of Crazy Brawl At Youth Basketball Game Is Going Viral

Video of a crazy brawl at an AAU basketball game in Indiana is going viral on social media on Sunday morning.

A brawl reportedly broke out at an AAU basketball game in Indiana earlier this month. The brawl resulted in a referee getting body-slammed by a parent of a player.

Video appears to show the referee attempting to punch a spectator and a player before getting body-slammed by a parent.

The Indianapolis Star had some details on the scary incident:

The altercation occurred over the weekend at the Prime Midwest Event at the Pacers Athletic Center during a game between Baylor Basketball and Indiana Elite. Baylor trailed 34-12 with 16 seconds left in the first quarter when its coach began arguing with the referee over a call. A technical foul was called on Baylor and the coach picked up her bag to leave the game. Her players and other team staff moved to leave the court as well. Meanwhile, the referee continued to make his case with the team as a spectator appeared within feet of the referee, taking video in the referee’s face.

Video of the brawl has since gone viral on social media.

There’s Nothing Like Indiana AAU Basketball pic.twitter.com/leBnsscvbE — Mantis (@YoungMantis2) April 12, 2021

Pacers Athletic Center released a statement.

“We are disappointed that this altercation happened, as we strive to provide a great experience for families,” the statement read.

“We take the safety of our staff, referees, players and spectators seriously… and there is no place for this kind of behavior in youth sports.”