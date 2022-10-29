Video Of Deion Sanders Learning He's Tied In All-Time Interceptions With Lee Corso Goes Viral

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Long before he was one of college footballs most beloved, mascot-wearing analysts, Lee Corso was a standout DB at Florida State.

"Sunshine Scooter" as he was called during his days as a Seminole, Corso finished his career with 14 interceptions, tied for the third-most in school history. Which happens to be the same mark as FSU great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

Something that the "College GameDay" cast was sure to point out to Coach Prime when they ventured down to Mississippi on Saturday:

The clip of Sanders reaction started to go viral around the college football world.

"This was so wholesome," a user said.

"Damn. Learn something new everyday," another replied.

"14 in the mid 50s is insane," a fan laughed. "Mans was snatching a quarter of the pass attempts."

"14 in the 50s is crazy."

"This is awesome."

Who would've thought.