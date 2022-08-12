Video Of Derek Carr "Covering" Davante Adams Going Viral

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers and Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders chat after the preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 18, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is enjoying being teammates with wide receiver Davante Adams for the first time since college.

During a recent practice, Carr decided to switch positions and act as a cornerback lined up across from Adams. Adams wasn't targeted on the play so Carr didn't have to do much. That didn't stop him from trying though.

When the ball snapped, Carr did his best to move his feet like a proper cornerback in man-to-man coverage. But his hand movement could use some work as he basically stuck them out towards Adams like he was playing a game of pat-a-cake.

The clip is going viral with over 50,000 views in just 20 minutes. But some of the comments are downright hilarious:

"Great coverage. It's the 15 yard taunting penalty you just can't have..." one user replied.

"Carr Island out there," wrote another, referencing "Revis Island."

"Looks like the Raiders have a new lockdown CB," theScore tweeted.

We're probably not going to see Derek Carr lining up against Davante Adams or anyone else during the regular season or even the preseason. He'll be too busy throwing passes as their starting quarterback.

But it's always a treat to see big name players trying out new positions.

Would Derek Carr make it as a cornerback in the NFL?