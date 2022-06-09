Video Of Draymond Green Went Viral Last Night

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Draymond Green had some kind of night in Boston on Wednesday.

Green fouled out of Game 3 with only a few minutes left in the fourth quarter, but not before he had quite the play during a free throw.

He was trying to get a better position to get a rebound but Jayson Tatum was doing a great job boxing him out.

Green had no chance of going around him.

He played 35 minutes last night and only had two points, three assists, and four rebounds before fouling out in the 116-100 loss.

The Warriors are going to need a lot more from him in this series if they want to win another NBA Championship.

They're down 2-1 in the series heading into Game 4 on Friday night.

Tip-off for that game from TD Garden will be at 9 p.m. ET.