Video Of Ex-NBA Player’s 6th Grade Son Is Going Viral

Erick Dampier had a lengthy NBA career, playing 16 seasons with the Pacers, Warriors, Mavericks, Heat and Hawks.
The 6-foot-11 center was a serviceable big, doing a lot of the dirty work for some terrific Mavs teams in the mid-2000’s. Now his son, Erick Dampier Jr., is making a name for himself as a dominant 6-foot-5 point guard.
In sixth grade.
The #1 6th grader in the country 6'5" Point guard Erick Dampier throwing it down. He has 24pts, 21 rebs, 3 asts, 3 blks in FIRST HALF!!! pic.twitter.com/3j5y0sMpQ4
Dampier’s highlight reel got a ton of reaction on social media.
“SIXTH. GRADE,” tweeted Rex Chapman with a mindblower emoji.
SIXTH. GRADE.🤯 https://t.co/zHA8dEWcFo
“Mavs always one step ahead,” replied CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah.
Mavs always one step ahead https://t.co/VtXxrOG1vo pic.twitter.com/eGdX2a6BIZ
“Damp Jr. whoa,” commented Warriors World.
Damp Jr. whoa https://t.co/eXxBGDgR53
“Wtf you mean point guard?” joked Jourdan Lewis.
Wtf you mean point guard? https://t.co/AnTvmJXjjK
“It’s also 30-0, and I’m not sure this is something to be particularly excited about,” tweeted Howard Bryant. “Love that kid trying to take the charge at half court, though!”
It's also 30-0, and I'm not sure this is something to be particularly excited about. Love that kid trying to take the charge at half court, though! https://t.co/pOS4udOIEP
“What is the point in him playing at this level?” asked Jeff Wade.
What is the point in him playing at this level? https://t.co/3m77Gs90Am
“This how Zion looked in his high school mixtapes,” tweeted Hoops Reference.
This how Zion looked in his high school mixtapes https://t.co/YP5rBc0gx2
Dampier Jr. looks more like a MyPlayer in the park on NBA 2K. He’ll definitely be a name to watch for in the coming years.