Video Of Ex-NBA Player’s 6th Grade Son Is Going Viral

Erick Dampier had a lengthy NBA career, playing 16 seasons with the Pacers, Warriors, Mavericks, Heat and Hawks.

The 6-foot-11 center was a serviceable big, doing a lot of the dirty work for some terrific Mavs teams in the mid-2000’s. Now his son, Erick Dampier Jr., is making a name for himself as a dominant 6-foot-5 point guard.

In sixth grade.

Dampier’s highlight reel got a ton of reaction on social media.

“SIXTH. GRADE,” tweeted Rex Chapman with a mindblower emoji.

“Mavs always one step ahead,” replied CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah.

“Damp Jr. whoa,” commented Warriors World.

“Wtf you mean point guard?” joked Jourdan Lewis.

“It’s also 30-0, and I’m not sure this is something to be particularly excited about,” tweeted Howard Bryant. “Love that kid trying to take the charge at half court, though!”

“What is the point in him playing at this level?” asked Jeff Wade.

“This how Zion looked in his high school mixtapes,” tweeted Hoops Reference.

Dampier Jr. looks more like a MyPlayer in the park on NBA 2K. He’ll definitely be a name to watch for in the coming years.